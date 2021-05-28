Home > News MULTIMEDIA Muntinlupa barangay raffles off rice to boost vaccination rate Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 28 2021 05:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man has his vitals checked before being inoculated against COVID-19 at the Brgy. Sucat covered court in Muntinlupa on Friday. To address vaccine hesitancy, barangay officials are raffling off 25 kilos of rice weekly to 20 residents as an additional incentive, with the raffle ticket being given after inoculation. DOH mulls giving incentives to boost vaccination rate Bigas para sa bakuna raffle ikinasa ng barangay sa Muntinlupa Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine bigas para sa bakuna rice rice raffle vaccine Sucat Muntinlupa /news/05/28/21/doj-includes-more-legal-bases-duterte-order-arrest-village-officials-covid19-protocol/news/05/28/21/cbcp-makakatulong-ang-simbahan-sa-pag-angat-ng-tiwala-ng-tao-sa-bakuna/entertainment/05/28/21/i-have-utmost-respect-for-her-andre-brouillette-explains-photos-with-rabiya-mateo/news/05/28/21/virgin-coconut-oil-processing-plant-vco-quezon-province/news/05/28/21/manila-police-woman-in-viral-altercation-a-drug-courier-4-others-arrested