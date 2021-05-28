MULTIMEDIA

Muntinlupa barangay raffles off rice to boost vaccination rate

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A man has his vitals checked before being inoculated against COVID-19 at the Brgy. Sucat covered court in Muntinlupa on Friday. To address vaccine hesitancy, barangay officials are raffling off 25 kilos of rice weekly to 20 residents as an additional incentive, with the raffle ticket being given after inoculation.