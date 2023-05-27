Prepping for super typhoon Betty

MULTIMEDIA

LGUs gear up for #BettyPH

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Barangay workers and volunteers repack relief goods consisting of canned goods, diapers, bottled water, noodles, sanitary kits, and rice at a daycare center in Barangay Bagong Silangan in Quezon City on Saturday. Local government preparations are underway in anticipation of the effects of super typhoon Betty after it entered the Philippine area of responsibility before dawn, Saturday.