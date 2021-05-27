Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Thousands displaced after Manila port area fire

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 27 2021 02:43 PM

Thousands displaced after Manila port area fire

Residents return to their houses razed by a fire at a residential area in Pier 15, Port Area in Manila on Thursday. The fire, which reached third alarm, started at 5:45pm and declared under control by 7:44pm on Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. 

