Thousands displaced after Manila port area fire
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 27 2021 02:43 PM
Residents return to their houses razed by a fire at a residential area in Pier 15, Port Area in Manila on Thursday. The fire, which reached third alarm, started at 5:45pm and declared under control by 7:44pm on Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.
