Rehearsing for National Flag Day

ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine Navy unfurl a Philippine flag as they rehearse for a flag raising in Alapan, Imus, Cavite on Thursday, in preparation for National Flag Day on May 28. The national emblem was first unfurled after the Philippine Revolutionary Army defeated Spanish forces during the Battle of Alapan, Imus, Cavite in 1898.