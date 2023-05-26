Securing their catch

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Navotas fisherfolk brace for Mawar Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 26 2023 06:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fishermen in Navotas secure their catch on Friday in preparation for the expected entry of super typhoon Mawar into the Philippine area of responsibility. State weather bureau PAGASA warned against public complacency as the cyclone could enhance the habagat and bring heave rains. As strong as Yolanda? Pagasa says Mawar 'weaker' but still dangerous Read More: Mawar Betty super typhoon fisherfolk Navotas /entertainment/05/26/23/joshua-garcia-still-open-to-work-with-julia-barretto/entertainment/05/26/23/why-christian-bables-keeps-on-accepting-lgbt-roles/life/05/26/23/exhibit-pays-tribute-to-natl-artist-vicente-manansala/business/05/26/23/apec-ministers-begin-meeting-in-detroit-amid-war-rift/news/05/26/23/ph-monitoring-chinese-buoys-in-spratlys-official