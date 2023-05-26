Securing their catch

MULTIMEDIA

Navotas fisherfolk brace for Mawar

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Fishermen in Navotas secure their catch on Friday in preparation for the expected entry of super typhoon Mawar into the Philippine area of responsibility. State weather bureau PAGASA warned against public complacency as the cyclone could enhance the habagat and bring heave rains.