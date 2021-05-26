MULTIMEDIA

Temperature check before entry

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The body temperature of people entering a mall in Sucat, Paranaque is checked as part of quarantine protocols designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 during the launch of the Safety Seal Certification in the establishment on Wednesday. The certification is granted to buildings and establishments that are compliant with minimum public health standards and use accredited contact tracing apps.