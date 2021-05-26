Home > News MULTIMEDIA Temperature check before entry Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 26 2021 08:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The body temperature of people entering a mall in Sucat, Paranaque is checked as part of quarantine protocols designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 during the launch of the Safety Seal Certification in the establishment on Wednesday. The certification is granted to buildings and establishments that are compliant with minimum public health standards and use accredited contact tracing apps. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 mall. temperature check Safety Seal Certification Minimum Public Health Standards multimedia multimedia photos /video/life/05/26/21/food-distribution-ng-qc-councilor-nauwi-umano-sa-health-protocol-violation/sports/05/26/21/mobile-legends-kousei-3martzy-punish-as-work-auster-force-eliminate-nexplay-in-mpl7/news/05/26/21/nasa-1000-pamilya-sa-angeles-city-hinatiran-ng-bigas-mga-de-lata/news/05/26/21/bakuna-pass-para-makalabas-ang-mga-senior-citizen-itinutulak/news/05/26/21/suspek-sa-bentahan-ng-covid-19-vaccination-slots-sumuko-nanindigang-walang-kasalanan