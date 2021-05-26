Home > News MULTIMEDIA Reusable bags for Sampaloc community pantry ABS-CBN News Posted at May 26 2021 12:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Earth Island Institute Philippines give out recyclable eco-bags to pantry beneficiaries, in exchange for single-use plastic bags during the launching of the #WalangPlastikan campaign in a community pantry in Matimyas Street in Sampaloc on Wednesday. The initiative aims to lessen the use of single-use plastics in community pantries during this time of the pandemic. Read More: COVID-19 pandemic community pantry reusable bag single-use plastic plastic pollution multimedia multimedia photos /news/05/26/21/lgu-a4-essential-workers-frontliners-covid-vaccine/overseas/05/26/21/23-year-old-man-in-japan-found-guilty-of-killing-protected-deer/news/05/26/21/a1-health-workers-vaccinated-covid/sports/05/26/21/nba-mavs-clippers-game-2-result/news/05/26/21/walang-cover-up-sa-imbestigasyon-ng-pagkamatay-ng-binatang-may-autism-eleazar