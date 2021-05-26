MULTIMEDIA

Reusable bags for Sampaloc community pantry

ABS-CBN News

Members of Earth Island Institute Philippines give out recyclable eco-bags to pantry beneficiaries, in exchange for single-use plastic bags during the launching of the #WalangPlastikan campaign in a community pantry in Matimyas Street in Sampaloc on Wednesday. The initiative aims to lessen the use of single-use plastics in community pantries during this time of the pandemic.