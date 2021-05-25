MULTIMEDIA

Lightning and the Supermoon

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Lightning strikes, as clouds cover the setting supermoon in this photo taken at 5:02 a.m. in Mabini town, Batangas on May 26, 2021. Astronomy enthusiasts will be treated with a “Super Blood moon” as a total lunar eclipse occurs with the moon appearing bigger as it orbits closer the earth, happening from 4:47 to 9:49 p.m on Wednesday, with the eclipse peaking at its greatest at 7:18 p.m.