MULTIMEDIA
Lightning and the Supermoon
Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 26 2021 07:14 AM
Lightning strikes, as clouds cover the setting supermoon in this photo taken at 5:02 a.m. in Mabini town, Batangas on May 26, 2021. Astronomy enthusiasts will be treated with a “Super Blood moon” as a total lunar eclipse occurs with the moon appearing bigger as it orbits closer the earth, happening from 4:47 to 9:49 p.m on Wednesday, with the eclipse peaking at its greatest at 7:18 p.m.
- /news/05/26/21/cdo-hospital-capacity-at-critical-level-says-doh-regional-office
- /video/news/05/26/21/cloudy-skies-may-spoil-lunar-eclipse-lpa-spotted-off-mindanao-pagasa
- /news/05/26/21/2-courts-junk-bid-to-quash-search-warrants-vs-hrd7-activists-despite-earlier-court-ruling
- /overseas/05/26/21/brazil-covid-death-toll-surpasses-450000
- /news/05/26/21/pnp-vows-cooperation-in-probe-into-slay-of-teen-with-autism