MULTIMEDIA
House-to-house COVID-19 vaccinations continue
Lisa Marie David, Reuters
Posted at May 26 2021 05:43 PM
Health workers walk along an alley where children are seen using their mobile phones, during a house-to-house vaccination against COVID-19 in Manila on Wednesday. The Philippines reported 5,310 new COVID-19 infections on the same day, the highest announced in 4 days, bringing the country’s cumulative total to almost 1.2 million.
