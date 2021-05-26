MULTIMEDIA

House-to-house COVID-19 vaccinations continue

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Health workers walk along an alley where children are seen using their mobile phones, during a house-to-house vaccination against COVID-19 in Manila on Wednesday. The Philippines reported 5,310 new COVID-19 infections on the same day, the highest announced in 4 days, bringing the country’s cumulative total to almost 1.2 million.