Memories of Edwin

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The family of slain teen with special needs, Edwin Arnigo, adorns his casket with his awards as an athlete, as his remains lay in Valenzuela City on Wednesday. Arnigo was killed during a raid by members of the Philippine National Police in an illegal cockfighting site last May 23, with conflicting reports between the PNP and Arnigo's family on how he was killed.