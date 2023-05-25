MULTIMEDIA

The long road to healing

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Families of victims of extrajudicial killings (EJK) receive the cremated remains of their loved ones during the 12th "Daluyan Ng Paghilom" at the Sacred Heart Parish Shrine in Quezon City on Thursday. The six cremated remains, which were blessed and turned over to their immediate family, were part of the exhumed and re-autopsied bodies of the drug war victims.