The long road to healing
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 25 2023 03:40 PM
Families of victims of extrajudicial killings (EJK) receive the cremated remains of their loved ones during the 12th "Daluyan Ng Paghilom" at the Sacred Heart Parish Shrine in Quezon City on Thursday. The six cremated remains, which were blessed and turned over to their immediate family, were part of the exhumed and re-autopsied bodies of the drug war victims.
