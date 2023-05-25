MULTIMEDIA

Queuing to get home as super typhoon Mawar nears

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Commuters caught in the afternoon downpour wait in line for public transport while traffic builds up in Quezon City on Thursday as super typhoon Mawar nears the Philippines. Mawar, which will be given the local name Betty, is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat and bring rainy weather by early next week over broad swaths of the country.