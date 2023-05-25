Home > News MULTIMEDIA Queuing to get home as super typhoon Mawar nears Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 25 2023 08:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters caught in the afternoon downpour wait in line for public transport while traffic builds up in Quezon City on Thursday as super typhoon Mawar nears the Philippines. Mawar, which will be given the local name Betty, is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat and bring rainy weather by early next week over broad swaths of the country. Super typhoon Mawar slightly intensifies as it moves closer to PH Read More: Mawar Betty super typhoon traffic commuters /sports/05/25/23/d-league-la-salle-humiliates-ama-with-83-pt-beating/video/business/05/25/23/insurance-commission-naghigpit-ng-patakaran-sa-pre-need-companies/news/05/25/23/mga-pasahero-sa-edsa-bus-carousel-nahirapang-makasakay/sports/05/25/23/queen-tigress-eya-laure-bids-goodbye-to-ust/sports/05/25/23/imee-hernandez-decides-to-go-pro-leaves-tigers-lair