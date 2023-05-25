Home  >  News

Group calls for democratic governance in UP

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 25 2023 02:01 PM

Members of the Movement for Democratic Governance-UP hold a picket protest during the UP Board of Regents meeting at the Quezon Hall of the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City, on Thursday. Students, faculty members, and alumni urged the Board of Regents to uphold transparency and accountability in selecting university officials. The protest coincides with the first 100 days of UP President Angelo Jimenez.

