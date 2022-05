Supporters celebrate Marcos Jr. proclamation

MULTIMEDIA

Cheering for Bongbong Marcos

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A supporter of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. celebrates along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday as Congress proclaimed the May 9 presidential and vice presidential race winners. Marcos' running mate in the Halalan 2022 was also declared as duly elected Vice President of the Philippines.