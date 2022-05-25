Police stop protest vs canvassing in Batasan

MULTIMEDIA
Police stop protest against canvassing in Batasan
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 25 2022 12:15 PM
A scuffle ensues between multisectoral groups trying to march to the Batasan Complex, where the national canvassing is ongoing, and PNP officers trying to stop them outside the Commission on Human Rights office in Quezon City on Wednesday. Layers of security are set up leading to the House of Representatives where votes for president and vice president are canvassed.
