Police stop protest vs canvassing in Batasan

MULTIMEDIA

Police stop protest against canvassing in Batasan

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A scuffle ensues between multisectoral groups trying to march to the Batasan Complex, where the national canvassing is ongoing, and PNP officers trying to stop them outside the Commission on Human Rights office in Quezon City on Wednesday. Layers of security are set up leading to the House of Representatives where votes for president and vice president are canvassed.