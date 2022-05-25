Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., proclaimed as 17th Philippine president

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 25 2022 08:51 PM

Marcos Jr. proclaimed as 17th Philippine president

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., 64, is proclaimed the duly elected president of the Philippines during a formal ceremony officiated by Senate President Vicente Sotto III (L) and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City on Wednesday. Marcos, who got more than half of the total votes cast during the May 9 elections, asked for prayers and well-wishes, saying he wants to "do well for this country." 


 

Read More:  Halalan 2022   presidential proclamations   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   Bongbong Marcos   BBM   Tito Sotto   Vicente Sotto III   Lord Allan Velasco   congress   Marcos   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   elections   Philippine elections  