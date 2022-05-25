MULTIMEDIA

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., proclaimed as 17th Philippine president

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., 64, is proclaimed the duly elected president of the Philippines during a formal ceremony officiated by Senate President Vicente Sotto III (L) and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City on Wednesday. Marcos, who got more than half of the total votes cast during the May 9 elections, asked for prayers and well-wishes, saying he wants to "do well for this country."



