‘Stop crackdown on IPs’

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of Katribu Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas hold a protest action against the intensifying crackdown on indigenous peoples and communities in front of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) office in Quezon Avenue, Quezon City on Tuesday, as the House of Representatives conducts its hearing on the Kaliwa Dam Project. The group called for justice for the victims of the Bloody Sunday and Tumandok Massacre, and demanded the release and dropping of all trumped-up charges against indigenous peoples and IP human rights defenders.

