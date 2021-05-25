MULTIMEDIA

Manila Bay dolomite beach makeover continues

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Heavy machinery dump sand along the coastline of Manila Bay along Roxas Boulevard, Manila on Tuesday even after reports that the crushed dolomite in the area washed out to sea. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday said the makeover should be finished and the Bayanihan Law, which allows President Rodrigo Duterte to realign funds to the COVID-19 response, is not applicable to the dolomite beach budget because it has been committed.