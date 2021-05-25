Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila Bay dolomite beach makeover continues Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 25 2021 07:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Heavy machinery dump sand along the coastline of Manila Bay along Roxas Boulevard, Manila on Tuesday even after reports that the crushed dolomite in the area washed out to sea. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday said the makeover should be finished and the Bayanihan Law, which allows President Rodrigo Duterte to realign funds to the COVID-19 response, is not applicable to the dolomite beach budget because it has been committed. Palace says DENR can't drop Manila Bay's dolomite makeover Read More: Manila Bay dolomite Dolomite Beach Manila Bay White Sand Project crushed dolomite Bayanihan Law multimedia multimedia photos /news/05/25/21/5-suspected-npa-members-killed-in-bohol-encounter/entertainment/05/25/21/andrea-brillantes-nami-miss-ba-maging-si-marga-ng-kadenang-ginto/business/05/25/21/after-amazon-and-facebook-germany-opens-google-antitrust-probe/life/05/25/21/pisay-student-admission-nyu-yale-university-nus-college/entertainment/05/25/21/ready-for-debut-bini-shows-fierce-sweet-sides-as-grand-launch-nears