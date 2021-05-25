MULTIMEDIA
Manila administers second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Sampaloc residents
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 25 2021 02:59 PM
A resident watches while a health worker administers a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Barangay Bomber covered court in Sampaloc, Manila on Tuesday. Around 238,555 COVID-19 vaccine doses (170,761 first dose, 67,794 second dose) have been administered in the city, according to the Manila Health Department.
