Home > News MULTIMEDIA Photographic proof George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 25 2021 08:40 PM A woman has her picture taken after being inoculated with Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center on Tuesday. As of Monday, the government has administered 4.3 million COVID-19 doses, over 3.318 million of which were first doses while 987,000 Filipinos have received their 2 vaccine doses against the virus. Philippines' COVID-19 deaths surpass 20,000-mark Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Marikina Sports Complex vaccine site marikina picture-taking multimedia multimedia photos