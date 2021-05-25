MULTIMEDIA

Photographic proof

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A woman has her picture taken after being inoculated with Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center on Tuesday. As of Monday, the government has administered 4.3 million COVID-19 doses, over 3.318 million of which were first doses while 987,000 Filipinos have received their 2 vaccine doses against the virus.



