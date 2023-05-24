Senate OKs higher teaching supply allowance

MULTIMEDIA
Senate approves higher teaching supply allowance
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 24 2023 03:26 PM
Pupils listen to a teacher during a journalism class at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on Wednesday. The Philippine Senate approved on Monday a bill seeking to increase the teaching supply allowance (TSA) of public school teachers to P7,500 from the current P5,000 for school year 2023-2024, and to P10,000 for school year 2024-2025 onwards, which shall not be subject to tax.
