Lawmakers start canvassing of votes for president, VP

MULTIMEDIA

Lawmakers start canvassing of votes for president and vice president

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 24 2022 06:44 PM

The Senate and the House of Representatives, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, begin the canvassing of votes for president and vice president at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Tuesday. The members of Congress created a 14-man joint committee that will canvass the votes, and decide on all questions and issues raised involving the certificates of canvass by a majority vote of its members, each panel voting separately.

Congress begins canvassing votes for president, VP

Read More: Halalan 2022 Congress joint Congress session National Board of Canvassers 2022 elections Philippine elections eleksyon eleksyon 2022 polls presidential race vice presidential race canvassing canvassing of votes