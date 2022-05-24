Lawmakers start canvassing of votes for president, VP

MULTIMEDIA

Lawmakers start canvassing of votes for president and vice president

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The Senate and the House of Representatives, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, begin the canvassing of votes for president and vice president at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Tuesday. The members of Congress created a 14-man joint committee that will canvass the votes, and decide on all questions and issues raised involving the certificates of canvass by a majority vote of its members, each panel voting separately.