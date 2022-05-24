Government urged to fast track reconstruction in Marawi

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Internally displaced residents protest slow reconstruction in Marawi Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 24 2022 11:43 AM | Updated as of May 24 2022 12:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students and residents stage a protest on the streets of Marawi City to highlight the plight of thousands of residents still living in temporary shelters on Monday, 5 years after the Marawi siege. The group of internally displaced residents called on government to fast track housing projects. 5 years after siege, only 72 pct of Marawi rehab projects completed Read More: Marawi siege IDPs internally displaced person protest /entertainment/05/24/22/sam-milby-marks-birthday-with-catriona-gray-in-canada/news/05/24/22/china-hopes-un-rights-chief-visit-will-clarify-misinformation-ministry/news/05/24/22/duterte-wants-to-attend-next-climate-change-meet/sports/05/24/22/kiefer-ravena-announces-hanoi-sea-games-is-his-last/video/news/05/24/22/imbestigasyon-sa-nasunog-na-ferry-maaaring-umabot-ng-isang-linggo