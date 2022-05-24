Home  >  News

Internally displaced residents protest slow reconstruction in Marawi

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 24 2022 11:43 AM | Updated as of May 24 2022 12:08 PM

Government urged to fast track reconstruction in Marawi

Students and residents stage a protest on the streets of Marawi City to highlight the plight of thousands of residents still living in temporary shelters on Monday, 5 years after the Marawi siege. The group of internally displaced residents called on government to fast track housing projects. 

