MULTIMEDIA
Taal Volcano's increased unrest
Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 24 2021 10:11 AM | Updated as of May 24 2021 10:30 AM
A fisherman paddles as Taal Volcano generates plumes early Monday morning. Alert level 2 (increased unrest) is maintained over Taal volcano, where sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur within Taal Volcano Island according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).
