Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Philippine Identification System processing in Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 24 2021 02:06 PM

Philippine Identification System processing in Manila

Government employees process their biometric information including fingerprint, iris scan, and photograph as they register for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) at the Universidad De Manila on Monday. The national identification system, launched by the Philippine Statistics Authority, aims to provide valid proof of identification to all citizens and resident aliens to make government transactions simpler and more efficient.

Read More:  Philippine Identification System (PhilSys)   national identification system   Philippine Statistics office   multimedia   multimedia photos  