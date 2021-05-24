MULTIMEDIA

Philippine Identification System processing in Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Government employees process their biometric information including fingerprint, iris scan, and photograph as they register for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) at the Universidad De Manila on Monday. The national identification system, launched by the Philippine Statistics Authority, aims to provide valid proof of identification to all citizens and resident aliens to make government transactions simpler and more efficient.