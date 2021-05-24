Home  >  News

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 24 2021 04:51 PM

MMDA reimposes light truck ban on EDSA

The driver of a light truck hands over the vehicle registration after being flagged down by a Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) officer as the agency reimposes the ban on the vehicles along EDSA and Shaw Boulevard. Under the uniform light truck ban, trucks with a gross capacity weight of 4,500 kilograms and below are not allowed to traverse EDSA from Magallanes to North Avenue on both sides from 5 am to 9 pm and along Shaw Boulevard from 6 am to 10 am and from 5 pm to 10 pm. 

