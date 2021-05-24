Home > News MULTIMEDIA Watching over the rebuild Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP Posted at May 24 2021 06:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine soldiers on Sunday look over workers constructing a building at a main battleground in 2017 when Islamic State-inspired militants laid siege to the southern Philippine city of Marawi, resulting in a five-month campaign that claimed more than 1,000 lives until government troops re-took control. Malacañang on Monday expressed confidence that the war-torn southern city of Marawi would be "completely rebuilt" before President Rodrigo Duterte bows out of office next year. Palace confident that Marawi 'completely rebuilt' before Duterte steps down Buildings rise 4 years after Marawi siege but few residents are allowed to go back Read More: Marawi Marawi siege Marawi rehabilitation Marawi fourth anniversarry soldiers rebuild construction /news/05/24/21/bayan-mo-i-patrol-mo-downdraft-naranasan-sa-caloocan/business/05/24/21/megawide-profit-q1-eyes-public-infrastructure/news/05/24/21/duterte-choosy-covid-vaccine-brand-sinopharm/spotlight/05/24/21/weaponized-salns-vs-justices-former-sc-justice-says-just-file-salns-or-dont-join-govt/business/05/24/21/vista-land-p21-billion-net-income-q1-ofw-demand