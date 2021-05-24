MULTIMEDIA

Watching over the rebuild

Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP

Philippine soldiers on Sunday look over workers constructing a building at a main battleground in 2017 when Islamic State-inspired militants laid siege to the southern Philippine city of Marawi, resulting in a five-month campaign that claimed more than 1,000 lives until government troops re-took control. Malacañang on Monday expressed confidence that the war-torn southern city of Marawi would be "completely rebuilt" before President Rodrigo Duterte bows out of office next year.