Taguig turns cinemas into vaccination sites Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at May 24 2021 09:10 PM A healthcare worker inoculates a woman with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine inside a cinema which has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic in Taguig City on Monday. The Department of Health on Monday rejected OCTA research group's proposal of allocating a majority of the vaccines in the country to the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Central Luzon as 70 percent of cases in the country were in these regions. Philippines posts 4,973 new COVID-19 cases DOH nixes proposal to allocate 90 pct of PH's COVID-19 vaccines to NCR Plus