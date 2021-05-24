MULTIMEDIA

Taguig turns cinemas into vaccination sites

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

A healthcare worker inoculates a woman with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine inside a cinema which has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic in Taguig City on Monday. The Department of Health on Monday rejected OCTA research group’s proposal of allocating a majority of the vaccines in the country to the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Central Luzon as 70 percent of cases in the country were in these regions.