Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Taguig turns cinemas into vaccination sites

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at May 24 2021 09:10 PM

Taguig turns cinemas into vaccination sites

A healthcare worker inoculates a woman with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine inside a cinema which has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic in Taguig City on Monday. The Department of Health on Monday rejected OCTA research group’s proposal of allocating a majority of the vaccines in the country to the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Central Luzon as 70 percent of cases in the country were in these regions.

 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID_19   coronavirus vaccine   COVID-19 vaccine   Taguig   cinema   vaccination in cinemas   multimedia   multimedia photos  