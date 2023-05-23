Home  >  News

Sorting mails at Philpost office in Port Area

Posted at May 23 2023 06:13 PM

Philpost employees sort out letters and other parcels at the Surface Mail Exchange Department at the Port area in Manila on Tuesday. The Philippine Postal Corporation office in the Port Area will become one of the alternative offices of the agency after a massive fire destroyed its headquarters in Ermita, Manila. 

