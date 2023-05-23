Home > News MULTIMEDIA DSWD closes QC orphanage Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 23 2023 09:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A child looks at a Department of Social Welfare and Development bus as the department takes custody of 120 infants and children housed at the Gentle Hands Orphanage in Quezon City on Tuesday. This comes following a cease and desist order for alleged violations of the poor facility management that endanger the safety of children under their care. DSWD defends QC orphanage closure; facility executive denies alleged violations Read More: DSWD orphanage Gentle Hands Orphanage orphanage closure /news/05/23/23/house-oks-proposed-bureau-of-immigration-modernization-on-2nd-reading/entertainment/05/23/23/coco-martin-julia-montes-prefer-to-keep-relationship-private/business/05/23/23/senators-quiz-agri-officials-traders-over-irregular-sugar-shipments/entertainment/05/23/23/hori7on-to-release-lovey-dovey-as-single/news/05/23/23/senator-says-high-time-to-legalize-motor-taxis