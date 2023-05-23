MULTIMEDIA

DSWD closes QC orphanage

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A child looks at a Department of Social Welfare and Development bus as the department takes custody of 120 infants and children housed at the Gentle Hands Orphanage in Quezon City on Tuesday. This comes following a cease and desist order for alleged violations of the poor facility management that endanger the safety of children under their care.