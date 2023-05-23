Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Fire out at Manila post office

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2023 02:06 PM

Day after the fire

Firefighters inspect the gutted building of Manila Central Post Office in Manila on Tuesday. Authorities struggled for around 30 hours to put out the blaze that hit the neo-classical landmark before Sunday midnight. 

Read More:  Manila Central Post Office   Manila   Philippine Postal Corporation  