Day after the fire

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Fire out at Manila post office Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 23 2023 02:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Firefighters inspect the gutted building of Manila Central Post Office in Manila on Tuesday. Authorities struggled for around 30 hours to put out the blaze that hit the neo-classical landmark before Sunday midnight. Some national IDs for delivery in Manila affected by post office fire Manila Post Office: The grand old lady in ashes Read More: Manila Central Post Office Manila Philippine Postal Corporation /business/05/23/23/abs-cbn-announces-changes-for-teleradyo/news/05/23/23/dswd-eyes-pilot-run-of-food-stamp-program-by-july/entertainment/05/23/23/anne-curtis-undergoes-acting-refresher-courses/sports/05/23/23/mlbb-bren-disqualified-from-wcg-due-to-wrong-player-id/life/05/23/23/catriona-pens-sweet-birthday-message-for-fiance-sam