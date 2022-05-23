Home  >  News

Congress urged to pass the P750 Minimum Wage Bill

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2022 12:45 PM

P750 Minimum Wage Bill pushed

Police officers block a group of protesters who are urging the lower house to pass the P750 Minimum Wage Bill before the end of the Duterte administration, at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday. Added security were assigned in and outside Batasang Pambansa Complex as the 18th Congress is scheduled to convene for the canvassing of votes for both presidential and vice presidential election starting May 24. 

