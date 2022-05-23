House of Representatives receives Certificates of Canvass

MULTIMEDIA
Certificates of Canvass delivered at House of Representatives
Senate PRIB
Posted at May 23 2022 11:15 AM
Staff of the House of Representatives receive ballot boxes, containing the Certificates of Canvass (COCs) and Election Returns (ERs) for the presidential and vice presidential elections, delivered from the Senate of the Philippines on Monday. Members of the 18th Congress are set to convene starting May 24 as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), which will canvass and proclaim the winning candidates for President and Vice President in the May 9, 2022 elections.
