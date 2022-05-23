MULTIMEDIA

Waiting for rescue as fire hits Roro vessel in Real, Quezon

Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

Passengers hold on to floating objects as they swim to safety after a fire engulfed the Roro Vessel MV Mercraft 2 approximately 500 yards from the port of Real, Quezon on Monday. The ferry, which was carrying 124 passengers, left the port of Polillo Island travelling to Real, Quezon around 5AM, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.