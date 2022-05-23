Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Waiting for rescue as fire hits ferry in Real, Quezon

Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

Posted at May 23 2022 09:42 AM | Updated as of May 23 2022 11:22 AM

Fire hits ferry in Real, Quezon

Passengers hold on to floating objects as they swim to safety after a fire engulfed the passenger vessel MV Mercraft 2 approximately 500 yards from the port of Real, Quezon on Monday. The ferry, which was carrying 124 passengers, left the port of Polillo Island travelling to Real, Quezon around 5 a.m., according to the Philippine Coast Guard. 

Read More:  Roro Vessel MV Mercraft 2   Polillo Island   Real   Quezon   fire  