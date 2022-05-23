MULTIMEDIA

Waiting for rescue as fire hits ferry in Real, Quezon

Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

Passengers hold on to floating objects as they swim to safety after a fire engulfed the passenger vessel MV Mercraft 2 approximately 500 yards from the port of Real, Quezon on Monday. The ferry, which was carrying 124 passengers, left the port of Polillo Island travelling to Real, Quezon around 5 a.m., according to the Philippine Coast Guard.