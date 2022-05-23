MULTIMEDIA
Waiting for rescue as fire hits ferry in Real, Quezon
Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard
Posted at May 23 2022 09:42 AM | Updated as of May 23 2022 11:22 AM
Passengers hold on to floating objects as they swim to safety after a fire engulfed the passenger vessel MV Mercraft 2 approximately 500 yards from the port of Real, Quezon on Monday. The ferry, which was carrying 124 passengers, left the port of Polillo Island travelling to Real, Quezon around 5 a.m., according to the Philippine Coast Guard.
- /video/news/05/23/22/monkeypox-case-fatality-rate-higher-than-covid-in-ph-adviser
- /entertainment/05/23/22/zeus-collins-proposes-to-gf-at-star-magic-all-star-games
- /news/05/23/22/dost-ends-study-of-ivermectin-for-covid-19
- /news/05/23/22/marcos-must-find-funds-for-economic-stimulus-lawmaker
- /business/05/23/22/bir-collections-in-first-quarter-fall-short-of-dbcc-target-finance-dept