MULTIMEDIA

Marcos receives 4 diplomats in campaign headquarters

BBM Media Office/Handout

Posted at May 23 2022 03:50 PM

Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa greets presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. during a courtesy visit at the latter's headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Monday. Marcos also received three other envoys - South Korean Ambassador Kim Inchul, Indian Ambassador Shambhu S. Kumaran and United States Chargé d'Affaires Heather Variava.

US, Japan, South Korea, India envoys pay courtesy visit to Marcos

Read More:

BBM
Ferdinand Marcos Jr
Koshikawa Kazuhiko
courtesy visit
Bongbong Marcos
Japanese ambassador
South Korean ambassador
Indian ambassador
US charge d'Affaires
foreign relations
diplomatic relations