Envoys pay courtesy visit to Marcos

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos receives 4 diplomats in campaign headquarters

BBM Media Office/Handout

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa greets presumptive President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. during a courtesy visit at the latter's headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Monday. Marcos also received three other envoys - South Korean Ambassador Kim Inchul, Indian Ambassador Shambhu S. Kumaran and United States Chargé d’Affaires Heather Variava.