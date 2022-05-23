Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

QC sets up roadside vaccination sites for COVID-19 booster shots

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2022 02:41 PM

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at roadside vax site

A roadside vaccination site offers COVID-19 vaccine boosters in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City on Monday. The government has been urged to ramp up its vaccination program, intensify its surveillance of COVID-19 cases, and stock up on antivirals amid a possible rise in infections. 

Read More:  COVID19   COVID-19 vaccine booster shots   COVID19 vaccine   health   Quezon City   roadside vaccination  