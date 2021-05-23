MULTIMEDIA
Solidarity bike ride for Palestine
Romeo Mariano, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 23 2021 04:05 PM
Human rights activists hold a protest bike ride in Quezon City from the Scout Jamboree Memorial Rotonda to the Commission on Human Rights, in solidarity with the Palestinian victims of Israeli airstrikes. Israel and Hamas-led militants in Palestine agreed on a ceasefire, which began on Friday, after 11 days of cross-border shelling which has killed 248 people, including 66 children in Gaza according to medical officials, while also leaving 13 people dead in Israel.
