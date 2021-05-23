Home > News MULTIMEDIA 99-year-old grandma survives COVID-19 Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 23 2021 05:05 PM | Updated as of May 23 2021 08:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Donata Dimayacyac, 99 years old, leaves the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center in Manila after surviving COVID-19 despite having dementia and diabetes on Sunday. A few members of Dimayacyac's family met her and some of her attending physicians upon discharge from the hospital. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center COVID-19 survivor /entertainment/05/23/21/geneva-cruz-as-liza-minelli-wins-week-12-of-your-face-sounds-familiar/sports/05/23/21/football-thousands-of-atletico-fans-defy-pandemic-celebrate-title-triumph-in-madrid/life/05/23/21/peace-advocate-fr-eliseo-mercado-passes-away/overseas/05/23/21/myanmar-anti-coup-insurgents-seize-police-post-kill-security-forces/video/news/05/23/21/preso-nakasulat-ng-libro-tungkol-sa-buhay-sa-bilangguan