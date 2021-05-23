MULTIMEDIA

99-year-old grandma survives COVID-19

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Donata Dimayacyac, 99 years old, leaves the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center in Manila after surviving COVID-19 despite having dementia and diabetes on Sunday. A few members of Dimayacyac's family met her and some of her attending physicians upon discharge from the hospital.