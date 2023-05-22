Implementation of HIV programs pushed

MULTIMEDIA

Groups call for implementation of HIV Policy Act

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Advocates for persons living with HIV form a red ribbon icon using phone flashlights as part of the "Tap the Light" campaign to pay tribute to people who died due to HIV and AIDS worldwide during a media briefing in Quezon City on Monday. The groups called on the government to prioritize HIV programs through increased investment, governance, and the implementation of the HIV Policy Act. They noted latest data showed an increase in AIDS-related deaths in the country among youths less than 35 years old.