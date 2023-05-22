Home  >  News

Groups call for implementation of HIV Policy Act

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 22 2023 03:26 PM

Implementation of HIV programs pushed

Advocates for persons living with HIV form a red ribbon icon using phone flashlights as part of the "Tap the Light" campaign to pay tribute to people who died due to HIV and AIDS worldwide during a media briefing in Quezon City on Monday. The groups called on the government to prioritize HIV programs through increased investment, governance, and the implementation of the HIV Policy Act. They noted latest data showed an increase in AIDS-related deaths in the country among youths less than 35 years old.

