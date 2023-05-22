Implementation of HIV programs pushed

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Groups call for implementation of HIV Policy Act Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 22 2023 03:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Advocates for persons living with HIV form a red ribbon icon using phone flashlights as part of the "Tap the Light" campaign to pay tribute to people who died due to HIV and AIDS worldwide during a media briefing in Quezon City on Monday. The groups called on the government to prioritize HIV programs through increased investment, governance, and the implementation of the HIV Policy Act. They noted latest data showed an increase in AIDS-related deaths in the country among youths less than 35 years old. DOH: HIV cases projected to reach 364,000 by 2030 Read More: HIV Policy Act HIV programs Tap the Light persons living with HIV PLHIV /entertainment/05/22/23/iam-tongi-wins-season-21-of-american-idol/news/05/22/23/should-misinformation-peddlers-be-given-platforms/news/05/22/23/defunct-gas-agency-execs-ordered-to-refund-value-of-wristwatches-they-got/sports/05/22/23/fiba-3x3-ub-huishan-ne-rules-manila-masters/business/05/22/23/some-national-ids-for-delivery-in-manila-affected-by-post-office-fire