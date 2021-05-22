MULTIMEDIA

Nothing to fear

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Conchita Granada, 85, holds on to her daughter before receiving her first dose of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 during house-to-house vaccination in Manila on Friday. The government as of May 18 has administered 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since March, 786,000 of which are second doses, still a long way from the government’s targeted 58 million by yearend to achieve herd immunity.