Nothing to fear

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Posted at May 22 2021 11:38 AM

Conchita Granada, 85, holds on to her daughter before receiving her first dose of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 during house-to-house vaccination in Manila on Friday. The government as of May 18 has administered 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since March, 786,000 of which are second doses, still a long way from the government’s targeted 58 million by yearend to achieve herd immunity. 

