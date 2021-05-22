Home > News MULTIMEDIA Nothing to fear Lisa Marie David, Reuters Posted at May 22 2021 11:38 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Conchita Granada, 85, holds on to her daughter before receiving her first dose of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 during house-to-house vaccination in Manila on Friday. The government as of May 18 has administered 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since March, 786,000 of which are second doses, still a long way from the government’s targeted 58 million by yearend to achieve herd immunity. DILG vows 'full force of law' vs those behind alleged sale of COVID-19 vaccination slots VIRAL: Screenshot ng usapang 'bentahan' ng vaccine slot sa Mandaluyong LOOK: 101-year-old COVID-19 survivor gets vaccinated in Leyte town Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine SInovac CoronaVac Manila multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/05/22/21/retired-soldiers-call-for-unified-government-stand-on-west-philippine-sea/business/05/22/21/air-india-says-data-on-45-million-passengers-stolen/sports/05/22/21/nba-seems-like-old-times-as-nuggets-face-trail-blazers/sports/05/22/21/nba-mavericks-and-clippers-tip-off-first-round-series-in-la/sports/05/22/21/nba-nets-will-take-top-billing-into-series-vs-celtics