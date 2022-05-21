Activists protest near US Embassy

MULTIMEDIA

Activists tussle with police in US Embassy protest

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters scuffle with members of the Manila Police District (MPD) during a protest near the US Embassy in Manila on Saturday. Activists from different militant groups attempted to march toward the US Embassy to slam the US government’s alleged militarism amid US President Joe Biden’s visit to South Korea and Japan.