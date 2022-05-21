Activists protest near US Embassy

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Activists tussle with police in US Embassy protest George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 21 2022 04:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Protesters scuffle with members of the Manila Police District (MPD) during a protest near the US Embassy in Manila on Saturday. Activists from different militant groups attempted to march toward the US Embassy to slam the US government’s alleged militarism amid US President Joe Biden’s visit to South Korea and Japan. Read More: protest police activist portesters US Embassy /life/05/21/22/tenor-arthur-espiritu-dissects-opera-musical-theater/sports/05/21/22/malaysia-sounds-alarm-over-low-sea-games-ranking/news/05/21/22/contaminated-milk-sa-feeding-program-iniimbestigahan/news/05/21/22/doh-detects-case-of-omicron-ba4-subvariant-in-ph/video/news/05/21/22/health-adviser-to-govt-allow-ofws-to-get-2nd-booster