Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Activists tussle with police in US Embassy protest

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 21 2022 04:05 PM

Activists protest near US Embassy

Protesters scuffle with members of the Manila Police District (MPD) during a protest near the US Embassy in Manila on Saturday. Activists from different militant groups attempted to march toward the US Embassy to slam the US government’s alleged militarism amid US President Joe Biden’s visit to South Korea and Japan.

Read More:  protest   police   activist   portesters   US Embassy  