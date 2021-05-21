Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Vaccine with grace

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 21 2021 01:14 PM

Vaccine with grace

Senior citizens get AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines inside the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church in Quezon City Friday. The local parish partnered with the Quezon City government to augment the current vaccination sites in the city.

Read More:  coronavirus   covid19   vaccination   vaccine   AstraZeneca   church   multimedia   multimedia photos  