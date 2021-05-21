Home > News MULTIMEDIA Vaccine with grace Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 21 2021 01:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Senior citizens get AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines inside the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church in Quezon City Friday. The local parish partnered with the Quezon City government to augment the current vaccination sites in the city. Read More: coronavirus covid19 vaccination vaccine AstraZeneca church multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/05/21/21/id-rather-die-than-go-back-moroccan-migrant-boy-tells-spanish-soldier/video/news/05/21/21/pagbabakuna-bilang-dagdag-kondisyon-sa-4ps-dapat-pag-usapan-dswd/news/05/21/21/ph-must-find-consistent-long-term-position-on-west-philippine-sea-maritime-law-expert/news/05/21/21/ph-china-to-hold-6th-bilateral-talks-on-south-china-sea/news/05/21/21/covid-vaccine-athletes-lpg-bpo-comelec-iatf