Tondominium housing project nears completion

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 21 2021 04:50 PM

Workers tend to their livestock inside the Vitas Slaughterhouse as the Tondominium housing project continues to rise nearby in Vitas, Tondo, Manila on Friday. While the 15-story residential building is expected to be finished early next year, the city’s public information office says there are still no concrete plans on where the slaughterhouse would be relocated.

