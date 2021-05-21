MULTIMEDIA

Tondominium housing project nears completion

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Workers tend to their livestock inside the Vitas Slaughterhouse as the Tondominium housing project continues to rise nearby in Vitas, Tondo, Manila on Friday. While the 15-story residential building is expected to be finished early next year, the city’s public information office says there are still no concrete plans on where the slaughterhouse would be relocated.