MULTIMEDIA
Taguig residents get COVID-19 jabs in mobile vaccination bus
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 21 2021 07:08 PM
Residents of Pamayanang Diego SIlang in Brgy. Ususan, Taguig CIty are inoculated against COVID-19 with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the local government's Mobile Vaccination Bus parked at the community covered court on Friday. As of May 18, the national government has administered 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since the rollout began in March.
- /news/05/21/21/experts-urge-hospitals-to-conduct-crisis-drills-amid-covid-19-pandemic
- /news/05/21/21/youth-groups-nagpapasaklolo-chr-nbi-harassment-red-tagging
- /life/05/21/21/im-still-trying-to-understand-miss-south-africa-in-tears-as-non-placement-breaks-countrys-3-year-streak
- /news/05/21/21/more-food-delivery-riders-scammed-anew-by-fake-booking
- /news/05/21/21/vaccine-slots-for-sale-mandaluyong-covid19