Taguig residents get COVID-19 jabs in mobile vaccination bus

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents of Pamayanang Diego SIlang in Brgy. Ususan, Taguig CIty are inoculated against COVID-19 with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the local government's Mobile Vaccination Bus parked at the community covered court on Friday. As of May 18, the national government has administered 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since the rollout began in March.