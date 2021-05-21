MULTIMEDIA

Taal main crater is emitting steam plumes again

Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Taal Volcano emits steam plumes on Friday as it continues to be active over the last week. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) is maintaining Alert Level 2 over Taal, which erupted last year. Access must remain strictly prohibited around the Permanent Danger Zone and the vicinities of the main crater and Daang Kastila fissure.