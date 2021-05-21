MULTIMEDIA
Taal main crater is emitting steam plumes again
Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 21 2021 11:18 AM | Updated as of May 21 2021 11:19 AM
Taal Volcano emits steam plumes on Friday as it continues to be active over the last week. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) is maintaining Alert Level 2 over Taal, which erupted last year. Access must remain strictly prohibited around the Permanent Danger Zone and the vicinities of the main crater and Daang Kastila fissure.
