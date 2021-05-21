MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 vaccination house calls for bedridden Manila residents

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Manila Health Department inoculate bedridden Manila residents in their homes against COVID-19 on Friday. Metro Manila mayors on Friday implemented the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s directive not to disclose the brand of COVID-19 vaccines to be used in vaccination sites despite criticism that it may worsen vaccine hesitancy. Malacañang, meanwhile, said the vaccine brands will be disclosed on site.