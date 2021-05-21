Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 vaccination house calls for bedridden Manila residents

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 21 2021 04:19 PM | Updated as of May 21 2021 04:35 PM

COVID-19 vaccination house calls for bedridden Manila residents

Members of the Manila Health Department inoculate bedridden Manila residents in their homes against COVID-19 on Friday. Metro Manila mayors on Friday implemented the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s directive not to disclose the brand of COVID-19 vaccines to be used in vaccination sites despite criticism that it may worsen vaccine hesitancy. Malacañang, meanwhile, said the vaccine brands will be disclosed on site. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus vaccine   COVID-19 vaccine   Manila   Manila Health Department   bedridden   comorbidities   senior citizen   multimedia   multimedia photos  