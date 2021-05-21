Home > News MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 vaccination house calls for bedridden Manila residents Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 21 2021 04:19 PM | Updated as of May 21 2021 04:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Manila Health Department inoculate bedridden Manila residents in their homes against COVID-19 on Friday. Metro Manila mayors on Friday implemented the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s directive not to disclose the brand of COVID-19 vaccines to be used in vaccination sites despite criticism that it may worsen vaccine hesitancy. Malacañang, meanwhile, said the vaccine brands will be disclosed on site. Metro Manila starts 'brand agnostic' COVID vaccine announcements Palace says gov't to disclose COVID-19 vaccine brand to recipients on site Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Manila Manila Health Department bedridden comorbidities senior citizen multimedia multimedia photos /sports/05/21/21/athletics-kristina-knott-bags-2-silver-medals-in-italian-meet/business/05/21/21/bpo-sector-included-a4-priority-list-covid-19-vaccine/life/05/21/21/miss-universe-japan-aisha-tochigi-shows-love-for-best-roommate-rabiya-mateo/news/05/21/21/philippines-covid19-cases-update-may212021/entertainment/05/21/21/barbie-imperial-marks-diego-loyzagas-birthday-with-sweet-video-compilation