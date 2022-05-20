San Juan rolls out 2nd COVID vaccine booster shot

MULTIMEDIA

San Juan rolls out 2nd booster against COVID-19 for elderly, frontliners

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

San Juan City rolls out its second booster shots against COVID-19 for senior citizens and medical frontliners at the Vmall Greenhills vaccination site on Friday. The Philippine Medical Association has urged those eligible for vaccine booster shots to get their jab after a more transmissible omicron subvariant was detected in the country.