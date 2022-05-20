San Juan rolls out 2nd COVID vaccine booster shot

Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan rolls out 2nd booster against COVID-19 for elderly, frontliners Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 20 2022 04:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber San Juan City rolls out its second booster shots against COVID-19 for senior citizens and medical frontliners at the Vmall Greenhills vaccination site on Friday. The Philippine Medical Association has urged those eligible for vaccine booster shots to get their jab after a more transmissible omicron subvariant was detected in the country. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 2nd booster shot COVID 2nd booster COVID booster coronavirus booster San Juan senior citizens elderly medical frontliners /entertainment/05/20/22/bling-empire-serves-style-drama-asian-excellence/video/news/05/20/22/another-catch-up-vaxx-drive-for-kids-starts-may-30/news/05/20/22/683-pass-may-2022-dentistry-board-exam/news/05/20/22/ph-yet-to-detect-monkeypox-says-health-dept/overseas/05/20/22/japan-to-ease-covid-border-controls