Looking for salvageable items

Residents look for usable items after Baseco fire
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 20 2022 05:27 PM
Residents sift through thick ash covering the Pasig River and look for salvageable items Friday, a day after a fire ravaged Block 17 Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila. According to the Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region, the fire reached 4th alarm and affected some 300 families with the damage amounting to an estimated P1 million.
