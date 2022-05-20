Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

UP Maroons player brings hope to Ikot drivers

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 20 2022 01:16 PM

Hope for Ikot drivers

UP Fighting Maroons guard Ricci Rivero autographs a jeepney during the official turnover of cash donation to UP Ikot drivers on Friday. Rivero raised a total of P200,000 for his “Buckets of Hope” charity program, which was started to help jeepney drivers severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

