Hope for Ikot drivers

UP Maroons player brings hope to Ikot drivers

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

UP Fighting Maroons guard Ricci Rivero autographs a jeepney during the official turnover of cash donation to UP Ikot drivers on Friday. Rivero raised a total of P200,000 for his “Buckets of Hope” charity program, which was started to help jeepney drivers severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.